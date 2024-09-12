CERT-In has issued a high-severity warning for Android OS versions 12-14 due to vulnerabilities that can expose users to cyber threats. Flaws in various components may allow unauthorized access and system control, emphasizing the need for timely security updates.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), functioning under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has issued a high-severity warning aimed at users operating Android OS versions 12, 12L, 13, and 14. The advisory has been released in response to the discovery of multiple vulnerabilities within the Android operating system. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the government body, these flaws have the potential to expose users to a variety of cyber threats, including unauthorized access to personal information, privilege escalation, and denial-of-service (DoS) attacks, which could lead to significant disruptions in device functionality.

CERT-In has highlighted that these vulnerabilities exist in different components of Android, making the situation even more critical. Specifically, the flaws are found in the Framework, System, Google Play system updates, particularly within the Remote Key Provisioning subcomponent, Kernel, and several other external components supplied by technology providers such as Arm, Imagination Technologies, Unisoc, and Qualcomm. If exploited, these vulnerabilities could allow attackers to gain access to sensitive information stored on the device or take control of the system by obtaining elevated privileges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an era where smartphones are increasingly used to manage sensitive tasks like online banking, accessing confidential information, and sharing real-time locations, the need for robust security measures is more important than ever. Devices running outdated Android versions without the latest security patches are at a heightened risk of being targeted by cybercriminals. These older versions often have unpatched vulnerabilities that are easier for attackers to exploit.

While Google frequently rolls out updates to patch these vulnerabilities, many users delay installing them due to concerns over data consumption, insufficient storage space, or the perceived inconvenience of updating. However, ignoring these updates leaves devices vulnerable.

CERT-In always strongly advises users to regularly check for and install security patches from Google to protect their data and ensure the security of their Android devices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}