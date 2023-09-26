Amazon's popular voice assistant Alexa will stop working on Google Nest Kit after the search giant announced that it is stopping support for legacy Nest skills for Alexa. The shutdown is slated to occur on September 29 and users will have to switch to Google Nest Skill for Alexa in order to keep using the voice assistant on their smart Nest devices.

Also Read| Amazon says Alexa AI can now talk to you 'like a human' with new Let’s Chat feature

In a blog post on Friday, Google informed, “After September 29, 2023, Google will no longer support the legacy Nest skills for Alexa. To continue controlling Nest devices through Alexa, you need to migrate your Nest account to Google and activate the new Google Nest Skill for Alexa. You don't need to make any changes if you already use the new skill."

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

Here's how to keep using Alexa on Nest devices:

1) Disable old Nest Alexa skill:

Go to the Alexa app on your phone on your iPhone or Android smartphone with your Alexa account. Click on Tap more, select skills and Games, select Find your Skills and Find Nest Alexa Skill and disable it.

Also Read| Amazon's Alexa sees 21% surge in multilingual mode usage, nearly half of Echo users prefer multilingual mode interaction

2) Remove Nest devices:

Remove all the Nest devices manually by going to the Alexa app. Click on the Devices tab and select all the Nest devices you want to remove and tap on Remove Device.

3) Enable new Google Nest Alexa skill:

Turn on the new Google Nest Alexa skill from the Google Home app. Click Settings at the bottom of the Google Home app. Select Settings and tap the + icon. Select Services, tap Amazon Alexa Skill, and follow the instructions to activate the skill in the Alexa app.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!