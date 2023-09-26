Alexa will stop working on some popular devices from September 29. Here's a list of changes you should make1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 08:55 AM IST
Amazon's Alexa will no longer work on Google Nest Kit as Google stops support for legacy Nest skills.
Amazon's popular voice assistant Alexa will stop working on Google Nest Kit after the search giant announced that it is stopping support for legacy Nest skills for Alexa. The shutdown is slated to occur on September 29 and users will have to switch to Google Nest Skill for Alexa in order to keep using the voice assistant on their smart Nest devices.