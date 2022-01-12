Algo trading sans regulation can hit fortunes of human traders: IIT-Madras study

Jain believes that once Sebi introduces regulations (the market regulator has invited comments on the same till 15 January) to control technology-driven market trades, there could be an initial impact. “It can have an impact at the start as it would require firms to go through processes and get approvals. But, if the processes are convenient, then it is certainly scalable. Such regulations would protect market suitability for retail clients, as well as redressal procedures. That can draw a lot of clients into the whole algorithmic trading, in terms of the future," Jain said.

