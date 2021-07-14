Alibaba and Tencent consider opening up their ‘walled gardens’

Alibaba has largely been barred from WeChat’s ecosystem, which includes millions of mini-programs that allow merchants and retailers to directly sell and market their products and services to WeChat’s billion-plus users. The few exceptions include Hema, an Alibaba service that allows people to band together to buy groceries at cheaper prices, and 1688, an Alibaba business-to-business platform. It isn’t clear why Hema and 1688 have been granted access, but neither has anywhere near the scale of Taobao or Tmall.