Alibaba launches its ‘most advanced’ open-source AI model Qwen3-Coder — All you need to know

China-based Alibaba deepened its presence in the artificial intelligence race as it announced on Wednesday the launch of an open-source AI coder.

In a statement on Wednesday, Alibaba announced the launch of Qwen3-Coder. This AI model is designed for high-performance software development, it said.

Alibaba touted Qwen-3 Coder as its most advanced AI coding model to date.

The model excels in agentic AI coding tasks, from generating new codes and managing complex coding workflows, according to the statement.

“We’re releasing Qwen3-Coder-480B-A35B-Instruct, our most powerful open agentic code model to date,” said a post on Qwen's X account.

Qwen is the AI model made by Alibaba.

Here is all you need to know about Qwen-3 Coder This Qwen3-Coder is a 480B-parametre Mixture-of-Experts model (35B active), Qwen said.

This AI model natively supports 256,000 context and scales to 1 million context with extrapolation, it said. While available in multiple sizes, Qwen introduced the ‘most powerful’ model yet.

“It achieves top-tier performance across multiple agentic coding benchmarks among open models, including SWE-bench-Verified,” said the X post.

“Alongside the model, we're also open-sourcing a command-line tool for agentic coding: Qwen Code. Forked from Gemini Code, it includes custom prompts and function call protocols to fully unlock Qwen3-Coder’s capabilities. Qwen3-Coder works seamlessly with the community’s best developer tools. As a foundation model, we hope it can be used anywhere across the digital world — Agentic Coding in the World,” it added.

With Qwen3-Coder, the AI company is advancing along multiple dimensions to strengthen the model’s core capabilities, according to a blog post.

“We are still actively working to improve the performance of our Coding Agent, aiming for it to take on more complex and tedious tasks in software engineering, thereby freeing up human productivity,” Qwen said.

The company further teased more model sizes of Qwen3-Coder that will deliver strong performance while reducing deployment costs.