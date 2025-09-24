Alibaba launches Qwen-3 Max, its most powerful AI model yet to rival ChatGPT and Gemini: Here's how to start using

Alibaba has launched its new Qwen-3 Max model, the most powerful and advanced large language model (LLM) from the Chinese AI company. The new model is positioned to compete with the likes of OpenAI's GPT-5, Google's Gemini 2.5 Pro and Claude's Opus 4, among others.

What is Qwen-3 Max? Qwen-3 Max is the first model in Alibaba's Qwen series of AI models to surpass one trillion parameters and was pretrained on 36 trillion tokens. The new model comes with a context length of one million tokens, which allows it to reason through entire codebases or lengthy documents.

The new Qwen model is said to offer improvements in reasoning, instruction following, multilingual support, and long-tail knowledge coverage. It is also said to deliver higher accuracy in math, coding, logic, and science-related tasks, along with the ability to more reliably understand instructions in English and Chinese.

Alibaba also promises reduced hallucinations (making stuff up) and higher-quality responses to open-ended questions.

The new model is ranked at the number 3 spot on LMArena's text leaderboard, behind Gemini 2.5 Pro, Claude Opus 4.1 thinking, and OpenAI's o3, 4-o, GPT-4.5, and GPT-5 High models. The new model is, however, ranked ahead of the standard GPT-5 model.

Qwen 3 Max benchmark

Qwen3 Max Thinking benchmark

On the SWE-Bench Verified benchmark, a benchmark which evaluates the AI model's ability to solve real-world coding problems, Qwen-3 Max gets a score of 69.6, which is higher than the score of DeepSeek V3.1 non-thinking model but slightly lower than the score attained by Claude Opus 4 non-thinking.

In Tau2-Bench, a benchmark meant for evaluating agent tool-calling proficiency, Qwen3-Max gets a score of 74.8, ahead of both Claude Opus 4 and DeepSeek V3.1.

Apart from Qwen-3 Max, Alibaba also shared information on its Qwen-3 Max Thinking model, which the company says is still in active training but has shown "remarkable potential." The upcoming model is said to get a 100% on reasoning-related benchmarks like AIME 25 and HMMT.

How to use Qwen-3 Max? The Qwen-3 Max model is available to use for free via the Qwen app or website. If you are using the Qwen chat app on iOS or Android, the default model is already selected to Qwen3-Max. In case you don't see the model yet, tap on the top left corner and change the model.