Alibaba on a mission for lightning-fast delivery: One-hour rocket-based deliveries worldwide next
Alibaba ventures into rocket-based delivery system with Epoch Space, targeting one-hour deliveries worldwide to strengthen its position in the competitive e-commerce industry.
Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant, is making waves with its announcement of exploring one-hour deliveries worldwide through an innovative rocket-based delivery system. This groundbreaking initiative reportedly comes as part of a strategic partnership with Beijing-based Epoch Space, as revealed on the popular Chinese social media platform WeChat.