Alibaba ventures into rocket-based delivery system with Epoch Space, targeting one-hour deliveries worldwide to strengthen its position in the competitive e-commerce industry.

Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant, is making waves with its announcement of exploring one-hour deliveries worldwide through an innovative rocket-based delivery system. This groundbreaking initiative reportedly comes as part of a strategic partnership with Beijing-based Epoch Space, as revealed on the popular Chinese social media platform WeChat.

According to a report by Interesting Engineering, with its flagship Taobao marketplace facing fierce competition both domestically and internationally, Alibaba has been keen on maintaining its stronghold in the e-commerce industry.

In a bid to bolster its delivery services, the company had previously introduced a five-day delivery option to key global markets, including Germany, France, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and more recently, the United States. These deliveries are facilitated by Alibaba's logistics arm, Cainiao Smart Logistics Network, as reported by the South China Morning Post (via Interested Engineering).

Moreover, the report highlights that in its quest to further expedite delivery timelines, Alibaba is now venturing into the realm of rocket-based transportation, tapping into the fastest known mode of conveyance. The partnership with Epoch Space entails utilizing the cargo cabin of the Yuanxingzhe 1, a cutting-edge rocket boasting a capacity exceeding ten metric tonnes and a cargo cabin volume of over 4,200 cubic feet (120 m3).

Although the Yuanxingzhe 1 has yet to undertake its inaugural flight, animations shared by Epoch Space depict the rocket's innovative design, featuring a conveyor belt mechanism for loading parcels, adds the report.

Similar to SpaceX's reusable rockets, the YXZ-1 is engineered for multiple missions, including simulated landings on vessels at sea.

According to the proposed operational sequence outlined in the animation, the rocket embarks on its journey from the eastern province of China, completing a brief space excursion before touching down in the west approximately 25 minutes later. Upon landing, a conveyor belt swiftly unloads the cargo cabin, transferring parcels to a waiting delivery van for final distribution to customers.

