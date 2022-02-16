All you need to know about the satellite internet

The applications and the power of satellite internet are often exaggerated. In reality, these networks have limitations, the biggest being high latency and low bandwidths. Latency is all about internet speed, while bandwidth determines how many devices can connect on a network at the same time. Experts say current satellite connections will bring 1-2 MB bandwidth, which just about qualifies as broadband under India’s broadband policy. Trouble-shooting can be a problem because it needs specialized knowledge.

