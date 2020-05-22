All Zoom users to be forcibly updated to 5.0 version starting 30 May

Video conferencing app Zoom, that shot to fame due to lockdowns all across the globe has announced that after May 30, all its clients on older versions would receive a forced 5.0 update. This update will be enforced when the users will try to join meetings as GCM encryption would be fully enabled across the platform.

Video conferencing app Zoom, that shot to fame due to lockdowns all across the globe has announced that after May 30, all its clients on older versions would receive a forced 5.0 update. This update will be enforced when the users will try to join meetings as GCM encryption would be fully enabled across the platform.

Zoom’s new 5.0 update was released last month for its popular video conferencing platform which has been facing a lot of security and privacy issues.

Zoom’s new 5.0 update was released last month for its popular video conferencing platform which has been facing a lot of security and privacy issues. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

"Please update all your clients to Zoom 5.0. After May 30 all Zoom clients on older versions will receive a forced update when trying to join meetings as GCM encryption will be fully enabled across the Zoom platform," the company said in a statement.

The features in the new update include improved AES 256-bit GCM encryption, data routing control, improved host controls and more for its over 300 million daily users globally.

A new encryption shield will appear in the upper left of the Zoom Meeting window which will indicate a secure, encrypted meeting. Among other features, the meeting hosts and co-hosts can report a user in their meeting who is misusing the Zoom platform.

Once updated, the green shield icon will denote enhanced GCM encryption. Clicking the icon also takes the user to the Statistics page for additional encryption details.

Additionally, meeting hosts can now select data center regions at the scheduling level for meetings and webinars.

The Zoom client also shows which data centre the user is connected to in the Info icon in the upper left of the Zoom window.

Apart from security updates, the application will now allow hosts to clearly decide between ending or leaving a meeting. If the host leaves, they can now easily select a new host and have the confidence that the right person is left with the host responsibilities..

Topics Zoom Update