Alphabet’s DeepMind lays off some staff, closes Canadian office1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 07:51 PM IST
Alphabet’s research lab DeepMind will close its Edmonton, Alberta outpost and lay off some operational staff in the UK, part of the tech giant’s recent program of cost cuts
Alphabet Inc.’s research lab DeepMind will close its Edmonton, Alberta outpost and lay off some operational staff in the UK, part of the tech giant’s recent program of cost cuts.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×