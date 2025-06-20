Alphabet’s Google tries to appease EU with changes to search result rankings: Report

Alphabet's Google has reportedly put forward additional concessions to address concerns raised by European Union regulators, aiming to avoid a significant antitrust fine under the bloc's new digital competition rules.

According to documents reviewed byReuters, the U.S. tech giant is attempting to appease the European Commission by adjusting how rival services are displayed in its search results. The move comes in response to formal charges filed three months ago, accusing Google of favouring its own platforms, such as Google Shopping, Hotels, and Flights at the expense of competitors, in violation of the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The DMA, which came into force earlier this year, outlines strict obligations for so-called “gatekeeper” platforms to curb anti-competitive behaviour and offer consumers broader choices.

Under Google’s revised proposal, a selected vertical search service (VSS), chosen based on objective and non-discriminatory criteria would be prominently featured in its own dedicated box at the top of the results page. This box would mirror the design and features of Google’s own modules and contain three direct links to offerings in categories like hotels, restaurants, transport, and airlines.

Other VSS providers would still be listed further down in the search results, but would not benefit from a similarly prominent display unless users click to access them.

Despite the proposal, the company has maintained that it disagrees with the Commission’s preliminary conclusions. “We do not agree with the (Commission’s) preliminary findings' position but, on a without prejudice basis, we want to find a workable solution to resolve the present proceedings,” the documents noted.

The European Commission has scheduled a meeting on 8 July to gather feedback from competing firms. Several of Google’s rivals, who declined to be named ahead of the discussion, expressed scepticism over the effectiveness of the proposed changes. They argue that the measures still fall short of delivering a genuinely level playing field.

The outcome of these negotiations could set a crucial precedent for how Big Tech operates under the EU’s ambitious digital regulatory framework.