Subscribe

Alphabet’s Google tries to appease EU with changes to search result rankings: Report

Google has proposed new concessions to EU regulators to avoid an antitrust fine by changing how rival services appear in search results. This follows charges of favouring its platforms, violating the Digital Markets Act, which aims to ensure fair competition among 'gatekeeper' platforms.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated20 Jun 2025, 11:05 PM IST
Advertisement
Alphabet's Google has reportedly put forward additional concessions to address concerns raised by European Union regulators, aiming to avoid a significant antitrust fine under the bloc's new digital competition rules.
Alphabet's Google has reportedly put forward additional concessions to address concerns raised by European Union regulators, aiming to avoid a significant antitrust fine under the bloc's new digital competition rules.(REUTERS)

Alphabet's Google has reportedly put forward additional concessions to address concerns raised by European Union regulators, aiming to avoid a significant antitrust fine under the bloc's new digital competition rules.

Advertisement

According to documents reviewed byReuters, the U.S. tech giant is attempting to appease the European Commission by adjusting how rival services are displayed in its search results. The move comes in response to formal charges filed three months ago, accusing Google of favouring its own platforms, such as Google Shopping, Hotels, and Flights at the expense of competitors, in violation of the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

You may be interested in

78% OFF

CAPITEUM Mc Stan Googles Rimless Men And Womens Polarized Sunglasses Retro Vintage Gold Frame Rectangular Premium Designer For Men And Women Pack Of 1

  • CAPITEUM Mc Stan Googles Rimless Men And Womens Polarized Sunglasses Retro Vintage Gold Frame Rectangular Premium Designer For Men And Women Pack Of 1

₹224

₹999

Get This

48% OFF

Google Pixel 7 5G (Obsidian, 8GB Ram 128GB Storage)

  • Google Pixel 7 5G (Obsidian
  • 8GB Ram 128GB Storage)

₹30999

₹59999

Get This

55% OFF

Google 30W Original Type C Fast Charging Power Adapter for Google 9A/ 9 Pro XL/9 Pro/8 Pro/8/8a,7 Pro/7/7A, Pixel 6a, Tablet/Chrome Books & Other USB C Devices Quick Charger Support - 30 watt, White

  • Google 30W Original Type C Fast Charging Power Adapter for Google 9A/ 9 Pro XL/9 Pro/8 Pro/8/8a
  • 7 Pro/7/7A
  • Pixel 6a
  • Tablet/Chrome Books & Other USB C Devices Quick Charger Support - 30 watt
  • White

₹979

₹2199

Get This

87% OFF

Sheomy MC stan Shades Unisex set of 4 MC stan goggles rectangle sun glasses MC stan shades Retro Vintage Narrow Women::white black glasses white google for women offer pack of 4 goggles for men

  • Sheomy MC stan Shades Unisex set of 4 MC stan goggles rectangle sun glasses MC stan shades Retro Vintage Narrow Women::white black glasses white google for women offer pack of 4 goggles for men

₹399

₹2999

Get This

28% OFF

Google Pixel 8a (Obsidian, 128, GB, 8, GB)

  • Google Pixel 8a (Obsidian
  • 128
  • GB
  • 8
  • GB)

₹37999

₹52999

Get This

6% OFF

Google Pixel 9 (Wintergreen, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

  • Google Pixel 9 (Wintergreen
  • 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

₹74999

₹79999

Get This

45% OFF

RAAVIDIYA FASHION MC Stan Goggles for Men, Mc Stan Rimless Goggle for Boys, Mc Stan Sunglasses, Vintage, Mc Stand Chashma, Bikes Car Driving Googles for Women | Black-Silver

  • RAAVIDIYA FASHION MC Stan Goggles for Men
  • Mc Stan Rimless Goggle for Boys
  • Mc Stan Sunglasses
  • Vintage
  • Mc Stand Chashma
  • Bikes Car Driving Googles for Women | Black-Silver

₹299

₹539

Get This

6% OFF

Google Pixel 9 (Porcelain, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

  • Google Pixel 9 (Porcelain
  • 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

₹74999

₹79999

Get This

28% OFF

Google Pixel 8a (Porcelain, 128, GB, 8, GB)

  • Google Pixel 8a (Porcelain
  • 128
  • GB
  • 8
  • GB)

₹37999

₹52999

Get This

The DMA, which came into force earlier this year, outlines strict obligations for so-called “gatekeeper” platforms to curb anti-competitive behaviour and offer consumers broader choices.

Under Google’s revised proposal, a selected vertical search service (VSS), chosen based on objective and non-discriminatory criteria would be prominently featured in its own dedicated box at the top of the results page. This box would mirror the design and features of Google’s own modules and contain three direct links to offerings in categories like hotels, restaurants, transport, and airlines.

Advertisement

Other VSS providers would still be listed further down in the search results, but would not benefit from a similarly prominent display unless users click to access them.

Also Read | Use a policy pincer to foster competition in digital markets

Despite the proposal, the company has maintained that it disagrees with the Commission’s preliminary conclusions. “We do not agree with the (Commission’s) preliminary findings' position but, on a without prejudice basis, we want to find a workable solution to resolve the present proceedings,” the documents noted.

The European Commission has scheduled a meeting on 8 July to gather feedback from competing firms. Several of Google’s rivals, who declined to be named ahead of the discussion, expressed scepticism over the effectiveness of the proposed changes. They argue that the measures still fall short of delivering a genuinely level playing field.

Advertisement

The outcome of these negotiations could set a crucial precedent for how Big Tech operates under the EU’s ambitious digital regulatory framework.

(With inputs from Reuters)

 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsAlphabet’s Google tries to appease EU with changes to search result rankings: Report
Read Next Story