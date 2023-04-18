Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor has announced that he is an Android guy. Sharing a post on microblogging site Twitter, Kapoor said that he has switched from Apple to Windows/Android. Once an Apple guy, he mentioned that he used his last Apple product in 2020 before switching from iTunes to Spotify.

“I used my first Apple product in 1986, when all students at Dartmouth were issued Apple Macintoshes. I used my last Apple product in 2020, when I switched from iTunes to Spotify. Am now solidly a Windows and Android guy," Kapoor wrote in a Twitter post.

“As my hero Steve Jobs once said: ‘Think Different’!" he further stated. In the post, he also shared a throwback photo with a Macintosh.

However, Kapoor did not reveal the reason behind the switch.

The tweet comes on the same day when Apple opened its first store in India. The store is located inside the Jio World Drive Mall at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Apple BKC was thrown open to customers by CEO Tim Cook earlier today.

Twitteratis reacted to Kapoor’s post in their unique manner. While some agreed to his statement, others had a different point of view.

“Android person but just cannot even think of switching over to Windows from Mac OS . Mac OS is super smooth , bug and lag free," replied a user.

“Cannot agree any more.. Apple has just become phone to flaunt and a status.. Apart from that no Innovation whatsoever," responded another.

“Which phone do u use now ? Am going thru same crisis whether to shift to android or not," said a Twitter user.