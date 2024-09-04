Amazfit GTR 4 New smartwatch launched in India at ₹16,999: Features, specs and more
Amazfit has launched the GTR 4 New smartwatch, priced at ₹16,999. It features a 1.45-inch AMOLED display, Zepp Aura technology for sleep improvement, Bluetooth calling, and supports over 150 sports modes.
Wearable technology brand Amazfit has introduced the latest addition to its GTR series, the Amazfit GTR 4 New. This updated smartwatch is available in two elegant variants: Galaxy Black and Brown Leather, with a price tag of ₹16,999.
