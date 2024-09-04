Amazfit has launched the GTR 4 New smartwatch, priced at ₹ 16,999. It features a 1.45-inch AMOLED display, Zepp Aura technology for sleep improvement, Bluetooth calling, and supports over 150 sports modes.

Wearable technology brand Amazfit has introduced the latest addition to its GTR series, the Amazfit GTR 4 New. This updated smartwatch is available in two elegant variants: Galaxy Black and Brown Leather, with a price tag of ₹16,999.

Specifications and Features Customers can purchase the Amazfit GTR 4 New through Amazon or directly from Amazfit India’s official website. This smartwatch boasts a 1.45-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 331 ppi, ensuring crisp visuals. It also features an always-on display option and offers users the choice of over 150 watch faces.

A standout feature of the Amazfit GTR 4 New is its integration of Zepp Aura technology. Leveraging AI, Zepp Aura generates adaptive sounds designed to improve sleep quality, alongside delivering detailed sleep reports. This function pairs seamlessly with the watch's 24-hour health monitoring capabilities.

In addition to these health features, the smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling and music control, allowing users to stay connected without constantly accessing their phones. The device is also compatible with Alexa and offline voice assistants, adding to its versatility.

The Amazfit GTR 4 New is built to withstand outdoor activities with its GPS functionality and 5 ATM water resistance. It supports over 150 sports modes and can automatically detect 8 of them, catering to a wide range of fitness enthusiasts.

On the battery front, the smartwatch is designed for endurance, offering up to 12 days of usage on a single charge, making it a reliable companion for those with busy lifestyles.