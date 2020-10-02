Amazon is introducing a new way to introduce some smart features in the car without any added hardware. The company is launching a new Auto Mode that will help the user to navigate, stay connected, control entertainment options while moving in a car.

The new Auto Mode aims to turn the user’s phone into a smart display that enhances Alexa's in-vehicle voice experience. The company claims that the Auto Mode was designed to help the driver stay focused on the road with easy to read visuals, large touch targets and intuitive features and shortcuts for the most common actions used in the vehicle like navigating to saved locations, placing calls to contacts and Alexa devices, and playing recent media. The interface also provides hints at the bottom of the page to help you discover new features that can be performed with Alexa.

According to the company’s official blog, the new Auto Mode is rolling out to Android and iOS in the coming weeks and will be available in India, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Auto Mode consists of four screens - the Auto Mode home screen, Navigation, Communicate, and Play - and a persistent menu bar allows users to quickly switch between them.

Home Screen

The Auto Mode home screen is designed to provide one-touch access to frequent actions, with shortcuts to play and pause current media source, navigate to home or work, and to make a call. The user can not only tap on the shortcut to initiate the action but also ask Alexa, for example through voice commands.

Navigate

The Navigate screen provides quick access to favourite locations stored in the Alexa app. Choosing a destination will open the preferred navigation app and begin navigation. The user can switch back to the Alexa app by using only voice.

Within the navigate feature, the user can also ask Alexa to help find someplace new. As Alexa reads back the responses, Auto Mode displays a simplified list showing relevant information, allowing input via voice or touch.

Communicate

The Communicate screen allows the user to place a call or make an announcement to their Alexa devices. The new Auto Mode, the company claims, will provide an easy to read list of contacts and devices.

Play

The Play screen shows the current media played using any Alexa device and provides a button to play or pause, along with a list of recently played media. Selecting any of the items in the list starts playing the media and brings up the Now Playing screen which provides additional controls specific to the type of media being played and the service used.

