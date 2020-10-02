The new Auto Mode aims to turn the user’s phone into a smart display that enhances Alexa's in-vehicle voice experience. The company claims that the Auto Mode was designed to help the driver stay focused on the road with easy to read visuals, large touch targets and intuitive features and shortcuts for the most common actions used in the vehicle like navigating to saved locations, placing calls to contacts and Alexa devices, and playing recent media. The interface also provides hints at the bottom of the page to help you discover new features that can be performed with Alexa.