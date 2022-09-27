Amazon announces 2nd edition of Prime Day sale. Why users in India are not happy2 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 12:11 PM IST
- Amazon Prime Day sale will start on October 11 at 12 am PDT and run through October 12 in 15 countries.
In a first, Amazon has announced another edition of the Prime Day sale. The two-day shopping event is exclusively for Prime members and will offer hundreds of thousands of deals across all top categories, including electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, pets, toys, and Amazon devices. The sale will start on October 11 at 12 am PDT and run through October 12 in 15 countries.