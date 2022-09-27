In a first, Amazon has announced another edition of the Prime Day sale. The two-day shopping event is exclusively for Prime members and will offer hundreds of thousands of deals across all top categories, including electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, pets, toys, and Amazon devices. The sale will start on October 11 at 12 am PDT and run through October 12 in 15 countries.

As listed by Amazon, this Prime Day sale will take place in Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the UK, and the US. Sadly, India is not on the list. Having said that, Amazon allows its users to purchase products from stores outside of India. Users in India will be able to order some products that are eligible for delivery to an Indian address during the sale.

As mentioned above, the sale will be exclusive for Prime members only. This means that customers that do not have Prime membership will not be able to avail discounts offered in the sale. Amazon Prime membership costs $139 a year. Those interested can start a 30-day free trial of the membership.

Meanwhile, the Great Indian Festival sale is live on Amazon India website. The sale offers discounts on a range of products including smartphones, laptops, gadgets, electronic appliances and more. The e-tailer has partnered with SBI Bank to offer a 10% instant discount on purchases made during the sale. There are unlimited cashbacks for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders as well. This year, the Amazon festive sale will last eight days and will continue till September 30. Among other products, Amazon is offering massive discounts on smartwatches with Bluetooth calling facility and AMOLED display. For example, Honor Watch GS 3 Smartwatch is available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 at a discounted price of ₹12,999 instead of ₹18,999. Interested customers can avail an additional discount up to ₹1250 using SBI Credit card.