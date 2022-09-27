Amazon announces 2nd edition of Prime Day sale. Why users in India are not happy

Meanwhile, the Great Indian Festival sale is live on Amazon India website. The sale offers discounts on a range of products including smartphones, laptops, gadgets, electronic appliances and more. The e-tailer has partnered with SBI Bank to offer a 10% instant discount on purchases made during the sale. There are unlimited cashbacks for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders as well. This year, the Amazon festive sale will last eight days and will continue till September 30. Among other products, Amazon is offering massive discounts on smartwatches with Bluetooth calling facility and AMOLED display. For example, Honor Watch GS 3 Smartwatch is available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 at a discounted price of ₹12,999 instead of ₹18,999. Interested customers can avail an additional discount up to ₹1250 using SBI Credit card.