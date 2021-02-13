Amazon announces Apple Days sale. Offers on iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 and more

Amazon has introduced Apple Days sale which will be offering discounts on popular Apple products. The e-commerce platform will be offering discounts on iPhones, iPads, Airpods and others. Apple Days will be live until 17 February with offers from participating sellers.

Among iPhones, the latest iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 11 Pro series, iPhone 7 will be available on sale. Customers can get iPhone 12 Mini at a price of ₹64,490 with a discount of ₹5,410 for the 64GB model whereas the 128GB version is priced at ₹69,490 on Amazon . iPhone 11 Pro will be available at a price of ₹82,900. Customers can avail an additional discount of ₹9,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Cards which will be valid till 14 February.

During Apple Days, customers can get deals on the latest Apple products by saving up to ₹6,000 on iPad Mini and can avail an additional discount of ₹3,000 on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards. Airpods with charging case will also be available for ₹12,490 with a discount of ₹2,000.

Apple’s iPhone 7(32GB) will be available at a price of ₹23,990. The 256GB variant of the Apple iPhone 11 Pro is selling at a price of ₹86,900. The iPhone 11 Pro Max (256GB) is selling at ₹96,900.

The iPhone 12 (64GB) is selling at a price of ₹79,649. The 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 is selling at ₹84,797. The iPhone 12 Pro Max (128GB) is selling at ₹1,27,302.

