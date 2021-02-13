Amazon announces Apple Days sale. Offers on iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 and more

Among iPhones, the latest iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 11 Pro series, iPhone 7 will be available on sale. Customers can get iPhone 12 Mini at a price of ₹64,490 with a discount of ₹5,410 for the 64GB model whereas the 128GB version is priced at ₹69,490 on Amazon . iPhone 11 Pro will be available at a price of ₹82,900. Customers can avail an additional discount of ₹9,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Cards which will be valid till 14 February.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}