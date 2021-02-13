Subscribe
Home >Technology >News >Amazon announces Apple Days sale. Offers on iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 and more
FILE PHOTO: Apple is offering an additional discount of 3,000 on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards

Amazon announces Apple Days sale. Offers on iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 and more

1 min read . 03:35 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

Among iPhones, the latest iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 11 Pro series, iPhone 7 will be available on sale

Amazon has introduced Apple Days sale which will be offering discounts on popular Apple products. The e-commerce platform will be offering discounts on iPhones, iPads, Airpods and others. Apple Days will be live until 17 February with offers from participating sellers.

Among iPhones, the latest iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 11 Pro series, iPhone 7 will be available on sale. Customers can get iPhone 12 Mini at a price of 64,490 with a discount of 5,410 for the 64GB model whereas the 128GB version is priced at 69,490 on Amazon . iPhone 11 Pro will be available at a price of 82,900. Customers can avail an additional discount of 9,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Cards which will be valid till 14 February.

During Apple Days, customers can get deals on the latest Apple products by saving up to 6,000 on iPad Mini and can avail an additional discount of 3,000 on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards. Airpods with charging case will also be available for 12,490 with a discount of 2,000.

Apple’s iPhone 7(32GB) will be available at a price of 23,990. The 256GB variant of the Apple iPhone 11 Pro is selling at a price of 86,900. The iPhone 11 Pro Max (256GB) is selling at 96,900.

The iPhone 12 (64GB) is selling at a price of 79,649. The 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 is selling at 84,797. The iPhone 12 Pro Max (128GB) is selling at 1,27,302.

