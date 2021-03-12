Amazon announces ‘Apple Days’ sale. Offers on iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Pro

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Amazon has announced a new round of ‘Apple Days’ sale. The e-commerce giant will be offering deals and offers on the latest iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 series and more. Apple Days will be live until March 17, 2021 with offers from participating sellers.
Customers can get iPhone 12 mini at a price of ₹67,100 with a discount of ₹2,800. Further, customers can avail an additional discount of ₹6,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Cards taking the total discount to ₹8,800. The iPhone 12 mini with 128GB internal storage is selling at ₹71,900. The iPhone 12 64GB variant is selling at ₹79,399.