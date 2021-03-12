Subscribe
Home >Technology >News >Amazon announces ‘Apple Days’ sale. Offers on iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Pro

Amazon announces ‘Apple Days’ sale. Offers on iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Pro

FILE PHOTO: During Apple Days, customers can also avail deals on the latest Apple products such as iPads
1 min read . 07:03 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

Customers can get iPhone 12 mini at a price of 67,100 with a discount of 2,800. Further, customers can avail an additional discount of 6,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Cards

Amazon has announced a new round of ‘Apple Days’ sale. The e-commerce giant will be offering deals and offers on the latest iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 series and more. Apple Days will be live until March 17, 2021 with offers from participating sellers.

Customers can get iPhone 12 mini at a price of 67,100 with a discount of 2,800. Further, customers can avail an additional discount of 6,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Cards taking the total discount to 8,800. The iPhone 12 mini with 128GB internal storage is selling at 71,900. The iPhone 12 64GB variant is selling at 79,399.

iPhone 11 Pro will be available at an exciting price of 79,900. The iPhone 11 Pro 256GB internal storage variant has been priced at 85,900.

During Apple Days, customers can also avail deals on the latest Apple products by saving up to 9,000 on iPads inclusive of an instant discount of 3,000 on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards.

