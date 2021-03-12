Amazon announces ‘Apple Days’ sale. Offers on iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Pro

Customers can get iPhone 12 mini at a price of ₹67,100 with a discount of ₹2,800. Further, customers can avail an additional discount of ₹6,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Cards

Amazon has announced a new round of ‘Apple Days’ sale. The e-commerce giant will be offering deals and offers on the latest iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 series and more. Apple Days will be live until March 17, 2021 with offers from participating sellers.

iPhone 11 Pro will be available at an exciting price of ₹79,900. The iPhone 11 Pro 256GB internal storage variant has been priced at ₹85,900.

During Apple Days, customers can also avail deals on the latest Apple products by saving up to ₹9,000 on iPads inclusive of an instant discount of ₹3,000 on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

