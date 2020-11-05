Amazon.in announced ‘Finale Days’ of the Amazon Great Indian Festival to conclude its month-long festive season sale. Until 13th November, Amazon India claims customers can avail special deals & offers from sellers on smartphones, large appliances, TVs, home & kitchen products, consumer electronics, fashion & beauty and more. Apart from top brands, the ‘Finale Days’ will also provide offers on products from small & medium businesses.

Amazon is offering 10% instant bank discount on SBI Credit Cards on a minimum order value of ₹5,000 and above. Additionally, the company is offering Amazon Pay Later and No cost EMI on leading Credit Cards, Debit Cards and Bajaj Finserv cards, and also get unlimited Reward Points with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

The e-commerce giant is offering shopping rewards worth ₹500 with Amazon Pay. Customers can get the offer daily on Diwali shopping using Amazon Pay UPI.

Smartphones and Mobile Accessories

Amazon Indian is offering up to 40% off on smartphones with additional exchange offers up to ₹ 6,000; No-Cost EMI up to 12 months

OnePlus 8T, Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime and OPPO A15 will continue to be available during the sale.

Smartphones across Samsung, OnePlus, and Redmi will also get deals with discounts on bank cards.

7000mAh smartphone Samsung Galaxy M51 will be on a Final festive deal with ₹ 3,000 instant off on bank offer, 6 months no-Cost EMI and Samsung Guaranteed Exchange which allows a customer to save 40% of the phone value. 6+128GB variant of this phone will be available at ₹ 19,499 with bank offer

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro will be available with an additional ₹ 5,000 off on Final festive deals with bank offer.

5,000 off on Final festive deals with bank offer. Samsung M31, M31 Prime edition and M31s will also be on Final festive deals where a customer will get additional ₹ 1,000 Amazon pay cashback over and above 10% Instant bank discount

1,000 Amazon pay cashback over and above 10% Instant bank discount Customers can avail Finale festive deals on budget smartphones Redmi 9A and Redmi 9 Prime and get up to ₹ 500 cashback during this period

500 cashback during this period sAMOLED smartphones from Samsung M series will be available starting at a price of ₹ 12,499 with 6 months no-Cost EMI

12,499 with 6 months no-Cost EMI Apple iPhone 11 will be available at ₹ 50,999. iPhone 7 will be available at ₹ 24,999

50,999. iPhone 7 will be available at 24,999 Up to ₹ 5,000 off on OnePlus 8 series starting at INR 39,999 with 6 months no-Cost EMI

5,000 off on OnePlus 8 series starting at INR 39,999 with 6 months no-Cost EMI Up to ₹ 34,000 less on Samsung flagship smartphones

34,000 less on Samsung flagship smartphones Up to 20% off on Xiaomi smartphones. Offers available on Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9A

Up to 30% off on Vivo smartphones with an additional cashback up to ₹ 4,000 on exchange and guaranteed exchange offers

4,000 on exchange and guaranteed exchange offers Up to ₹ 23,000 off on OPPO smartphones with up to 12 months no-Cost EMI

23,000 off on OPPO smartphones with up to 12 months no-Cost EMI Offers on brands like Tecno, iTel, Coolpad and Lava

Mobile accessories starting as low as ₹ 49

49 Up to 80% off on power banks

Headsets starting at just ₹ 149

Appliances & TVs

Up to 75% off on TVs & appliances, no-Cost EMI starting ₹ 291/month, Total Protection Plan starting ₹ 169 and 48-hour installation

291/month, Total Protection Plan starting 169 and 48-hour installation Offers from top TV brands including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, Sony and more

Large screen (50 inches) TVs starting at ₹ 18,999

18,999 No Cost EMI on TVs starts as low as ₹ 833

833 32-inch TV starting at ₹ 8499

8499 Up to 3 years free extended warranty on select TV brands

Offers from top brands in appliances including Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Bosch, IFB and more

Double door refrigerators starting at ₹ 16,290 with exchange offers up to ₹ 11,900 and no-Cost EMI of up to 24 months

16,290 with exchange offers up to 11,900 and no-Cost EMI of up to 24 months Fully Automatic Top load washing machines starting ₹ 8,499 with no-Cost EMI starting ₹ 941 per month

8,499 with no-Cost EMI starting 941 per month Air conditioners starting at ₹ 15,499 with no-Cost EMI starting ₹ 1,222 per month

15,499 with no-Cost EMI starting 1,222 per month Dishwashers starting ₹ 18,999

18,999 Microwaves starting ₹ 3,799 with no-Cost EMI starting ₹ 433 per month

3,799 with no-Cost EMI starting 433 per month Up to 60% off on Chimneys with no-Cost EMI starting ₹ 403 per month

