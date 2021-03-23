The e-commerce platform has curated offers from Lenovo, Acer, Logitech, ASUS, LG, HP, Sony, Dell, Corsair, Cosmic byte, JBL and more
Amazon India announced ‘Grand Gaming Days’ with offers on gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, advanced headphones, gaming consoles, graphic cards, TVs from popular brands like Lenovo, Acer, Logitech, ASUS, LG, HP, Sony, Dell, Corsair, Cosmic byte, JBL and more. The sale will be live until 25 March.
Here are some popular gaming products on Amazon.in with offers and deals from sellers.
HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop: The laptop with narrow bezel display and custom-tuned audio is being sold at a price of ₹57,990.
ASUS TUF Gaming FX505DT Laptop: The laptop powered by AMD Ryzen 7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics on an 144Hz IPS-level NanoEdge display. The laptop has been tested and certified to meet military-grade MIL-STD-810G standards. The laptop will be available for ₹59,990.
MSI Bravo Ryzen: Bravo 15 gets a 7nm AMD Ryzen processor and Radeon RX graphics together with FreeSync Premium Technology. It also offers Hi-Res Audio for lossless audio and Cooler Boost 5 thermal system. The laptop is priced at ₹82,990.
Gaming desktops:
Lenovo IdeaCentre G5 Gaming Desktop: This tower with 10th Generation Inter Core i5-10400 Processor, 2.9 GHz base speed, up to 4.3 GHz maximum speed, 6 Cores, 12MB Cache comes with 8GB DDR4-2933 RAM, expandable to 32GB and 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD storage. It is available for ₹62,990.