Amazon announces 'Grand Gaming Days' sale: Offers on laptops, desktops, monitors

Amazon India announced ‘Grand Gaming Days’ with offers on gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, advanced headphones, gaming consoles, graphic cards, TVs from popular brands like Lenovo, Acer, Logitech, ASUS, LG, HP, Sony, Dell, Corsair, Cosmic byte, JBL and more. The sale will be live until 25 March.

Gaming laptops:

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop: The laptop with narrow bezel display and custom-tuned audio is being sold at a price of ₹57,990.

ASUS TUF Gaming FX505DT Laptop: The laptop powered by AMD Ryzen 7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics on an 144Hz IPS-level NanoEdge display. The laptop has been tested and certified to meet military-grade MIL-STD-810G standards. The laptop will be available for ₹59,990.

MSI Bravo Ryzen: Bravo 15 gets a 7nm AMD Ryzen processor and Radeon RX graphics together with FreeSync Premium Technology. It also offers Hi-Res Audio for lossless audio and Cooler Boost 5 thermal system. The laptop is priced at ₹82,990.

Gaming desktops:

ASUS ROG Strix: ROG Strix GT15 comes with Windows 10 Home gaming desktop. It uses NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card and Intel Core 10th Gen i5-10400F CPU. It is available for ₹67,990.

Gaming Monitors:

Samsung Odyssey Curved gaming monitor: The 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor with 144hz refresh rate and AMD Free Sync and 1000R curvature is available for ₹22,802.

LG Ultragear 32" 2K gaming monitor: The QHD 32GK650F combines AMD Radeon FreeSync technology with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms motion blur reduction and Dynamic Action Sync is available for ₹23,449.

