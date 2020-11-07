Amazon.in announced ‘Music Fest’ which offers deals and offers on headphones, earbuds, wireless earphones, wireless neckband and other audio products. According to Amazon, buyers can avail up to 75% off on headphones from popular brands like boAt, Sony, JBL, OnePlus, pTron, Jabra, Realme, Oppo, Samsung, Sennheiser, Infinity, Mi, Blaupunkt, Bose and others.

The e-commerce website is offering up to 45% off on Sony and up to 50% off on JBL headphones and can get OnePlus earphones starting ₹1,999. Other brands that will be available include Sennheiser, Realme and Oppo and get up to 50% off on the selection.

During Music Fest, customers can get a 10% instant discount on SBI Credit Cards on a minimum order value of ₹5,000 and above.

Here are some latest launches and headphone offers available during ‘Music Fest’ on Amazon.in:

boAt Rockerz 255 Sports in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband Earphone with Mic (Active Black): The new Rockerz 255 are equipped with the Bluetooth 4.1-CSR8635 chipset and 10mm drivers. It is available for ₹999.

Noise Shots X5 PRO Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds: The earbuds gets new Qualcomm 3020 chipset with Bluetooth 5.0. It offers playtime of 8 hours on every charge. Additionally, the carrying case gives 142 hours of additional charge to the earbuds. The earbuds are priced at ₹3,499.

Infinity (JBL) Glide 120 Metal in-Ear Wireless Flex Neckband with Bluetooth 5.0 and IPX5 Sweatproof: It comes with 7 hours of playtime. The neckband is available for ₹899.

Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds: Jabra Elite 65t offers up to 15 hours battery with the charging case. Its 4-microphone technology offers better call performance. It is available for ₹3,999.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds: With 24bit audio signal processing and a relatively better signal-to-noise ratio, the WF-1000XM3 headphones improve the sound quality. The user can just tap or swipe the panels with their fingertips to change the track, activate the phone’s voice assistant, and take or make calls. These earbuds will be available at a price of ₹14,990.

Realme Buds Wireless: Realme Buds gets 11.2mm bass driver. It comes with a 110mAh battery, giving a playback time of up to 12 hours on a single charge. It is available for ₹1,799 on Amazon.in.

boAt Airdopes 441 TWS Ear-Buds: The TWS Airdopes 441 are equipped with 6mm drivers with capacitive touch controls. It gets Bluetooth v5.0 and is available at ₹1,999.

