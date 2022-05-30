Amazon isn’t the first company looking at home assistant robots either. Chinese home electronics firm Xiaomi has explored companion robots with the Xiaomi CyberDog, while Sony sells a robot dog, called Aibo, in markets like Japan too. The difference between these and Astro, however, is that Amazon combined different features from smart speakers, sensors etc. and put them all into one mobile robot. Astro also has a 10-inch screen, which can be used to display information, but shows two artificially created eyes at other times.