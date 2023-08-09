Amazon announces Prime Big Deal Days: Exclusive shopping extravaganza for Prime members1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 11:23 AM IST
Amazon announces Prime Big Deal Days, a shopping event for Prime members in 19 countries, offering exclusive seasonal deals.
Amazon will introduce an exclusive shopping occasion called Prime Big Deal Days for its Prime members in October. The e-commerce platform expressed its enthusiasm for Prime members via a blog post, offering them a selection of the finest seasonal deals available in 19 different countries.
The countries where Prime Big Deal Days will occur include Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S., and the UK.
“We’ll share more details soon as we get closer to the event. We can’t wait to give our Prime members access to exclusive early savings this season," says Amazon in its blog post.
In case you are not an active Prime member and want to sign up for it, here is a guide to sign up for a Prime membership on a mobile browser.
To sign up for Prime, ensure you have an existing Amazon account; otherwise, proceed to the last five. Opt for the "Create Account" choice, provide the necessary details, and proceed by tapping "Continue." Access the three-line menu icon at the screen's bottom right, selecting "Try Prime." From there, choose "Prime Free Trial" and adhere to the provided on-screen directions to pick your membership, validate billing and shipping details. Following the trial, Prime charges will apply automatically, but you can cancel at any time.
How to sign up for a Prime membership on desktop
To get started, go to amazon.com/prime using your web browser. If you are not an existing Amazon customer, you will need to create an account. On the top right of the screen, hover over the "Hello, sign in. Accounts & lists" button, and select "Start Here" beside the "New Customer?" prompt. Input the required details and tap "Continue." Once registered, hover over the "Hello [your name]" button again, then click on the "Prime membership" option from the dropdown menu. Follow the on-screen instructions, selecting your desired Prime membership type and providing your credit card information. Confirm your billing and shipping address details. After the free trial period, your membership will be automatically charged.
As per Amazon, the cost of a Prime membership is $14.99 monthly or $139 per year when billed annually. However, the company provides various discounted membership choices that offer the same valuable advantages, such as swift, free delivery, exclusive perks, and savings for eligible members.
