To get started, go to amazon.com/prime using your web browser. If you are not an existing Amazon customer, you will need to create an account. On the top right of the screen, hover over the "Hello, sign in. Accounts & lists" button, and select "Start Here" beside the "New Customer?" prompt. Input the required details and tap "Continue." Once registered, hover over the "Hello [your name]" button again, then click on the "Prime membership" option from the dropdown menu. Follow the on-screen instructions, selecting your desired Prime membership type and providing your credit card information. Confirm your billing and shipping address details. After the free trial period, your membership will be automatically charged.