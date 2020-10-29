The ‘Gifting Happiness Days’ will offer products from thousands of small & medium businesses along with Amazon’s various programs such as Local Shops, Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli and Amazon Karigar

Amazon.in announced ‘Gifting Happiness Days’ which will continue till 4 November. The new sale will bring special deals & offers from sellers on smartphones, large appliances, TVs, home & kitchen products, consumer electronics, fashion & beauty and more. Smartphones across Samsung, Apple iPhones, OnePlus, and Redmi will get deals with discounts on bank cards

Amazon.in announced ‘Gifting Happiness Days’ which will continue till 4 November. The new sale will bring special deals & offers from sellers on smartphones, large appliances, TVs, home & kitchen products, consumer electronics, fashion & beauty and more. Smartphones across Samsung, Apple iPhones, OnePlus, and Redmi will get deals with discounts on bank cards

The ‘Gifting Happiness Days’ will also offer products from thousands of small & medium businesses along with Amazon’s various programs such as Local Shops, Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli and Amazon Karigar.

The ‘Gifting Happiness Days’ will also offer products from thousands of small & medium businesses along with Amazon’s various programs such as Local Shops, Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli and Amazon Karigar. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Customers can avail 10% instant bank discount on Citibank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and RuPay Debit/Credit Cards and EMI transactions. Also, customers can save up to 10% with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card and use Amazon Pay Later and No cost EMI on leading Credit Cards, Debit Cards and Bajaj Finserv cards.

Here are some products customers can choose from during Gifting Happiness Days sale:

Samsung Galaxy M51 will be on a Festive delight deals with ₹ 3,000 instant off on bank offer, 6 months no-Cost EMI and Samsung Guaranteed Exchange which allows a customer to save 40% of the phone value. 6+128GB variant of this phone will be available at only ₹ 19,499 with bank offer

3,000 instant off on bank offer, 6 months no-Cost EMI and Samsung Guaranteed Exchange which allows a customer to save 40% of the phone value. 6+128GB variant of this phone will be available at only 19,499 with bank offer OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro will be available with an additional ₹ 5,000 off on Festive delight deals with bank offer.

5,000 off on Festive delight deals with bank offer. Samsung M31, M31 Prime edition and M31s will also be on Festive delight deals where a customer can save up to ₹ 2,500 off on bank offers

2,500 off on bank offers Redmi Note 9 Pro 4GB+128 GB variant will be available on Festive delight deal where a customer can save up to ₹ 2,500 off on bank offers

2,500 off on bank offers Note 9 Pro Max will be available at lowest ever effective price of ₹ 12,999 with flat ₹ 3,000 off on festive delight deals with bank offers for limited period

12,999 with flat 3,000 off on festive delight deals with bank offers for limited period Mi 10 256 GB will get a discount of up to ₹ 8,000 off

8,000 off Incremental offers will be applicable on ICICI Bank Credit Card, Citi Bank Credit Card/Debit Card and Kotak Credit Card/Debit Card.

Oppo will be offering incremental offers including 12 months total damage protection on smartphones like Oppo A15, Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo Reno4 Pro, Oppo A53 with a no cost EMI of up to 12 months. These offers will run only on 30th October.

Samsung M series will be available starting at a price of ₹ 12,499 with 6 months no-Cost EMI

12,499 with 6 months no-Cost EMI iPhone 11 will be available at ₹ 49,999. iPhone 7 will be available at the lowest ever price of ₹ 24,999

49,999. iPhone 7 will be available at the lowest ever price of 24,999 Up to ₹ 5,000 off on OnePlus 8 series starting at ₹ 39,999 with 6 months no-Cost EMI

5,000 off on OnePlus 8 series starting at 39,999 with 6 months no-Cost EMI Up to ₹ 34,000 less on Samsung flagship smartphones

34,000 less on Samsung flagship smartphones Up to 20% off on Xiaomi smartphones. Budget smartphones Redmi 9A starts at effective price of ₹ 6,120 with additional bank offers

6,120 with additional bank offers Up to 30% off on Vivo smartphones with an additional cashback up to ₹ 4,000 on exchange and guaranteed exchange offers

4,000 on exchange and guaranteed exchange offers Up to ₹ 23,000 off on Oppo smartphones with up to 12 months no-Cost EMI

23,000 off on Oppo smartphones with up to 12 months no-Cost EMI Up to 80% off on Power banks