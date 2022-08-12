Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / News /  Amazon app quiz August 12, 2022: Check answers to win 1,000

Amazon app quiz August 12, 2022: Check answers to win 1,000

Amazon app quiz offers a chance to win 1,000 in Amazon Pay balance today
1 min read . 12 Aug 2022Livemint

  • Amazon app quiz is available on Amazon mobile app under Funzone section

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Today’s edition of the Amazon app quiz is live now. Available on the Amazon mobile app, the quiz consists of five questions that must be answered correctly in order to win the prize. Winners of today’s quiz will be eligible for a prize of 1,000. In case you are unaware, Amazon app quiz questions are based on general knowledge and current affairs. The quiz is available on the mobile app of Amazon.

Today’s edition of the Amazon app quiz is live now. Available on the Amazon mobile app, the quiz consists of five questions that must be answered correctly in order to win the prize. Winners of today’s quiz will be eligible for a prize of 1,000. In case you are unaware, Amazon app quiz questions are based on general knowledge and current affairs. The quiz is available on the mobile app of Amazon.

Each question of the quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. One needs to answer all five questions of the quiz correctly to become eligible for the prize. After submitting all answers correctly, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz will be selected.

Each question of the quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. One needs to answer all five questions of the quiz correctly to become eligible for the prize. After submitting all answers correctly, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz will be selected.

How to play Amazon app quiz

How to play Amazon app quiz

Amazon’s daily app quiz is available only on the mobile app. Users must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz

Amazon’s daily app quiz is available only on the mobile app. Users must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz

- Open the Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number

- Open the Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number

- Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.

- Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.

- Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.

- Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.

- Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.

- Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.

Here are questions of today’s app quiz with their answers

Here are questions of today’s app quiz with their answers

Question 1 - Identified as Manvinder Singh, the man who sent death threats to which star couple has been put under police custody recently?

Question 1 - Identified as Manvinder Singh, the man who sent death threats to which star couple has been put under police custody recently?

Answer - Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif

Answer - Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif

Question 2 - USA topped the medal tally at the recent World Athletics Championships. Which country was second?

Question 2 - USA topped the medal tally at the recent World Athletics Championships. Which country was second?

Answer - Ethiopia

Answer - Ethiopia

Question 3 - In July 2022 India had its first ever ____ spectrum auction. Fill in the blanks

Question 3 - In July 2022 India had its first ever ____ spectrum auction. Fill in the blanks

Answer - 5G

Answer - 5G

Question 4 - Identify these birds

Question 4 - Identify these birds

Answer - Budgerigars

Answer - Budgerigars

Question 5 - Which of these is a subsidiary company of this corporation?

Question 5 - Which of these is a subsidiary company of this corporation?

Answer - Swarm Industries

Answer - Swarm Industries

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.