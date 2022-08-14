Amazon app quiz August 14, 2022: Check answers to win ₹5,0002 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2022, 09:31 AM IST
- Participants of the Amazon app quiz must answer all questions correctly to become eligible for the prize
Listen to this article
Amazon app quiz is now live. In today’s edition, the e-tailer is giving the participants a chance to win ₹5,000 as Amazon Pay balance.The quiz consists of five questions that must be answered correctly in order to win the prize. In case you are unaware, Amazon app quiz is available on the mobile app of Amazon. Questions of the quiz are based on general knowledge and current affairs.