Amazon is back with yet another edition of its daily app quiz. The e-tailer is giving the participants a chance to win ₹1,000 as Amazon Pay balance. The quiz consists of five questions that must be answered correctly in order to win the prize. In case you are unaware, Amazon app quiz is available on the mobile app of Amazon. Questions of the quiz are based on general knowledge and current affairs.

Each question of the quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. One needs to answer all five questions of the quiz correctly to become eligible for the prize. After submitting all answers correctly, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz will be selected.

How to play Amazon app quiz

Amazon’s daily app quiz is available only on the mobile app. Users must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz

Open the Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number

Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.

Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.

Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.

Here are questions of today’s app quiz with their answers

Question 1 - Argentine star Paulo Dybala was recently unveiled as a new player at which famous football club?

Answer - AS Roma

Question 2 - Uunchai starring Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani is the 60th film of which iconic production house?

Answer - Rajshri Productions

Question 3 - Which of these companies has recently announced its support to the Indian Army for conducing trials with drones?

Answer - Garuda Aerospace

Question 4 - This is a picture of which planet as seen from Voyager II in 1989?

Answer - Neptune

Question 5 - Which of these parts of the body, normally considered vital, do these animals have?

Answer - None of these