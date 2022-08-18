Amazon app quiz is now live. Available on Amazon app, the quiz offers participants a chance to win ₹500 as Amazon Pay balance. For those unaware, Amazon offers a daily app quiz on its app. The quiz has five questions that are usually based on general knowledge and current affairs. In order to win the prize, one needs to answer all questions of the quiz correctly.

Each question of the quiz has four different options. Those participating in the quiz need to choose one correct answer from these options. After submitting all answers correctly, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz will be selected.

How to play Amazon app quiz

Amazon’s daily app quiz is available only on the mobile app. Users must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz

Open the Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number

Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.

Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.

Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.

Here are questions of today’s app quiz with their answers

Question 1: Who among these Sri Lankan bowlers has taken 21 wickets in his first 2 Test matches?

Answer 1 – Prabath Jayasuriya

Question 2: In the movie ‘DC League of Super- Pets’ , who gives the voice for Krypto- Superman’s dog?

Answer 2 – Dwayne Johnson

Question 3: The closure of which company’s copper smelter plant at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu has resulted in an INR 14,749 crore loss to the economy?

Answer 3 – Vedanta

Question 4: The boy in the center of this picture is affected by which genetic disorder?

Answer 4 – Down’s Syndrome

Question 5: What are the 3 protruding elements on this equipment held by the woman called?

Answer 5 – Fins