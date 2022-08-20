Amazon is back with a new edition of its daily app quiz. The e-tailer is giving the participants a chance to win ₹500 as Amazon Pay balance. Amazon’s daily quiz comprises five questions based on general knowledge and current affairs. Amazon app quiz is available on the mobile app of Amazon. Questions of the quiz must be answered correctly in order to win the prize.

Each question of the quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. One needs to answer all five questions of the quiz correctly to become eligible for the prize. After submitting all answers correctly, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz will be selected.

How to play Amazon app quiz

Amazon’s daily app quiz is available only on the mobile app. Users must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz

- Open the Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number

- Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.

- Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.

- Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.

Here are questions of today’s app quiz with their answers

Question 1 - In which of these events did India record a historic 1-2 finish at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games?

Answer - Triple Jump

Question 2 - In the recently released 'Darlings', which of these actresses plays the role of Shamshu Ansari?

Answer - Shefali Shah

Question 3 - Sridhar S, the Managing Director of which pharmaceutical firm resigned recently?

Answer - Pfizer

Question 4 - This is a partial image of which famous mosque located in Cairo, Egypt?

Answer - Mosque of Muhammad Ali

Question 5 - Name the form of pasta shown in this picture

Answer - Spaghetti