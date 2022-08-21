Amazon app quiz August 21, 2022: Check answers to win today’s prize2 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2022, 10:03 AM IST
- In order to win the quiz prize, a participant must answer all questions of Amazon app quiz correctly
Amazon app quiz is live now. As part of today’s quiz, the e-tailer is giving the participants a chance to win ₹1,250 as Amazon Pay balance. In case you are unaware, Amazon’s daily quiz consists of five questions based on general knowledge and current affairs. Amazon app quiz is available only on Amazon’s mobile app.