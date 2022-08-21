Amazon app quiz is live now. As part of today’s quiz, the e-tailer is giving the participants a chance to win ₹1,250 as Amazon Pay balance. In case you are unaware, Amazon’s daily quiz consists of five questions based on general knowledge and current affairs. Amazon app quiz is available only on Amazon’s mobile app.

In order to win the quiz prize, a participant must answer all questions of the quiz correctly. Each question of the quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. One needs to answer all five questions of the quiz correctly to become eligible for the prize. Once correct answers to all questions are answered, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz will be selected.

How to play Amazon app quiz

Amazon’s daily app quiz is available only on the mobile app. Users must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz

- Open the Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number

- Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.

- Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.

- Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.

Here are questions of today’s app quiz with their answers

Question 1 - Avinash Sable set a new national record as he won silver in which event at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games?

Answer - 3000 m steeplechase

Question 2 - Secret ________ is a newly announced web series that will star Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Fill in the blanks

Answer - Invasion

Question 3 - Founded by the organization 'Big Cat Rescue', 10th August is celebrated as what day?

Answer - World Lion Day

Question 4 - This is the flag of which country?

Answer - Jamaica

Question 5 - Where is this majestic cathedral located?

Answer - Milan