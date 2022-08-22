Amazon app quiz August 22, 2022: Check answers to win today’s prize

Amazon app quiz August 22, 2022: Check answers to win today’s prize2 min read . 08:15 AM IST
- Amazon’s daily quiz consists of five questions based on general knowledge and current affairs. Amazon app quiz is available only on Amazon’s mobile app.
Amazon app quiz is live now. As part of today’s quiz, the e-tailer is giving the participants a chance to win ₹5,000 as Amazon Pay balance. In case you are unaware, Amazon’s daily quiz consists of five questions based on general knowledge and current affairs. Amazon app quiz is available only on Amazon’s mobile app.
In order to win the quiz prize, a participant must answer all questions of the quiz correctly. Each question of the quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. One needs to answer all five questions of the quiz correctly to become eligible for the prize. Once correct answers to all questions are answered, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz will be selected.
How to play Amazon app quiz
As mentioned above, Amazon’s daily app quiz is available under Fun Zone on the mobile app only. Those wanting to participate must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz
- Open the Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number
-Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.
- Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.
- Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.
Here are questions of today’s app quiz with their answers
Question 1 - Who among these claimed 3 gold medals at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games?
Answer - Achanta Sharath Kamal
Question 2 - Advait Chandan is in the news for recently directing a Hindi remake of which famous Hollywood movie?
Answer - Forrest Gump
Question 3 - This year's third and final supermoon was visible between August 11 and 12, it was also called what?
Answer - Sturgeon Moon
Question 4 - What is this shape of Christmas ornament called?
Answer - Baubles
Question 5 - This monument, called Palau de les Arts Reina Sofia, in Spain is a what?
Answer - Opera House
