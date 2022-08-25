Amazon app quiz August 25, 2022: Check answers to win today’s prize

Amazon app quiz for August 25, 2022 is live now. As part of today’s quiz, the e-tailer is giving the participants a chance to win ₹1,000 in Amazon Pay balance.
Amazon runs a daily app quiz on its platform. The quiz is available only on the mobile app and offers a chance to win gifts and prizes. Amazon app quiz for August 25, 2022 is live now. As part of today’s quiz, the e-tailer is giving the participants a chance to win ₹1,000 in Amazon Pay balance.
For the unaware, Amazon’s daily quiz consists of five questions. These are based on general knowledge and current affairs. In order to win the quiz prize, a participant must answer all questions of the quiz correctly. Each question of the quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. Once correct answers to all questions are answered, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz will be selected.
Here are questions of today’s quiz with their correct answers
Question 1 - New signing Erling Haaland scored twice on his Premier League debut for Manchester City against which team?
Answer - West Ham
Question 2 - Which famous South Indian actor plays the role of army man Balaraju in the movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha'?
Answer - Naga Chaitanya
Question 3 - India made _________ guns delivered the ceremonial 21-gun salute on independence day this year. Fill in the blanks
Question 4 - What was the first product to be sold on this famous platform?
Answer - Book
Question 5 - Which country is the leading producer of this drink?
Answer - Italy
How to play Amazon app quiz
As mentioned above, Amazon’s daily app quiz is available under Fun Zone on the mobile app only. Those wanting to participate must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz
- Open Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number
- Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.
- Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.
- Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.
