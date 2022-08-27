Amazon app quiz August 27, 2022: Check answers to win today’s prize

Amazon app quiz August 27, 2022: Check answers to win today’s prize2 min read . 08:32 AM IST
- Amazon app quiz for August 27, 2022 is live now. The quiz offers a chance to win ₹2,500 in Amazon Pay balance
Amazon runs a daily app quiz on its platform. The quiz is available only on the mobile app and offers a chance to win gifts and prizes. Amazon app quiz for August 27, 2022 is live now. As part of today’s quiz, the e-tailer is giving the participants a chance to win ₹2,500 in Amazon Pay balance.
Amazon runs a daily app quiz on its platform. The quiz is available only on the mobile app and offers a chance to win gifts and prizes. Amazon app quiz for August 27, 2022 is live now. As part of today’s quiz, the e-tailer is giving the participants a chance to win ₹2,500 in Amazon Pay balance.
For the unaware, Amazon’s daily quiz consists of five questions. These are based on general knowledge and current affairs. In order to win the quiz prize, a participant must answer all questions of the quiz correctly. Each question of the quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. Once correct answers to all questions are answered, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz will be selected.
For the unaware, Amazon’s daily quiz consists of five questions. These are based on general knowledge and current affairs. In order to win the quiz prize, a participant must answer all questions of the quiz correctly. Each question of the quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. Once correct answers to all questions are answered, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz will be selected.
Here are questions of today’s quiz with their correct answers
Here are questions of today’s quiz with their correct answers
Question 1 - Who was named India’s captain for their ODI series in Zimbabwe?
Question 1 - Who was named India’s captain for their ODI series in Zimbabwe?
Answer – KL Rahul
Answer – KL Rahul
Question 2 - Ant-Man and the Wasp: __________ ‘ is the first movie of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fill in the blanks
Question 2 - Ant-Man and the Wasp: __________ ‘ is the first movie of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fill in the blanks
Answer – Quantummania
Answer – Quantummania
Question 3 - Cyber One’ is a humanoid robot that can sense human emotions. It is made by which company?
Question 3 - Cyber One’ is a humanoid robot that can sense human emotions. It is made by which company?
Answer – Xiaomi
Answer – Xiaomi
Question 4 - What is the official language of this country?
Question 4 - What is the official language of this country?
Answer – German
Answer – German
Question 5 - What is the fear of this animal also known as?
Question 5 - What is the fear of this animal also known as?
Answer – Ophidiophobia
Answer – Ophidiophobia
How to play Amazon app quiz
How to play Amazon app quiz
As mentioned above, Amazon’s daily app quiz is available under Fun Zone on the mobile app only. Those wanting to participate must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz
As mentioned above, Amazon’s daily app quiz is available under Fun Zone on the mobile app only. Those wanting to participate must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz
- Open the Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number
- Open the Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number
- Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.
- Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.
- Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.
- Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.
- Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.
- Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.