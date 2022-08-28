Amazon app quiz August 28, 2022: Check answers to win today’s prize

Amazon app quiz August 28, 2022: Check answers to win today’s prize2 min read . 10:24 AM IST
- Each question of Amazon app quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options.
Amazon app quiz for August 28, 2022 is live now. As part of today’s quiz, the e-tailer is giving the participants a chance to win ₹500 in Amazon Pay balance. For the unaware, Amazon runs a daily app quiz on its platform. Those interested can participate in the quiz only on the mobile app.
Amazon’s daily quiz consists of five questions that are usually based on general knowledge and current affairs. A participant must answer all questions of the quiz correctly in order to become eligible for the quiz prize.
Each question of the quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. Once correct answers to all questions are answered, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz will be selected.
Here are questions of today’s Amazon quiz with their correct answers
Question 1 - Oleksandr Usyk who recently retained his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world heavyweight titles by beating Anthony Joshua is from which country?
Answer - Ukraine
Question 2 - The upcoming series 'Duranga' is an adaptation of the series 'Flower of Evil' from which country?
Answer - South Korea
Question 3 - Tamil Nadu has got its 5th _____ reserve at Agasthyamalai in Tirunelveli district. Fill in the blanks
Answer - Elephant
Question 4 - Who was the first professional female player in this sport?
Answer - Pattie McGee
Question 5 - What is the parent company of this famous brand?
Answer - Volkswagen
How to play Amazon app quiz
As mentioned above, Amazon’s daily app quiz is available under Fun Zone on the mobile app only. Those wanting to participate must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz
- Open Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number
- Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.
- Tap on Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.
- Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.
