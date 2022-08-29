Amazon app quiz August 29, 2022: Check answers to win today’s prize2 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 09:49 AM IST
- Amazon runs a daily app quiz on its platform. Those interested can participate in the quiz only on the mobile app.
Listen to this article
Amazon is back with yet another edition of its daily app quiz. Available on the mobile app under Funzone, the quiz offers participants a chance to win ₹1,250 in Amazon Pay balance. For the unaware, Amazon runs a daily app quiz on its platform. Those interested can participate in the quiz only on the mobile app.