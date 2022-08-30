Amazon is back with yet another edition of its daily app quiz. Available on the mobile app under Funzone, the quiz offers participants a chance to win ₹5,000 in Amazon Pay balance. For the unaware, Amazon runs a daily app quiz on its platform. Those interested can participate in the quiz only on the mobile app.

Amazon daily quiz consists of five questions that are usually based on general knowledge and current affairs. A participant must answer all questions of the quiz correctly in order to become eligible for the quiz prize. Each question of the quiz has four options.

Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. Once correct answers to all questions are answered, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz will be selected.

Here are questions of today’s quiz with their correct answers

Question 1 - Manchester United has signed Brazilian defensive midfielder Casemiro from which club?

Answer- Real Madrid

Question 2 - Which former world heavyweight boxing champion is starring in the movie 'Liger'?

Answer- Mike Tyson

Question 3 - India's first 3D printed Cornea has been recently developed by a research team based in which city?

Answer- Hyderabad

Question 4 - Name this type of pasta

Answer- Tortellini

Question 5 - Contrary to popular belief, Tom Hanks has not voiced this character throughout the Toy Story series. Who stepped in for him at times?

Answer- Jim Hanks

How to play Amazon app quiz

As mentioned above, Amazon’s daily app quiz is available under Fun Zone on the mobile app only. Those wanting to participate must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz

Open the Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number

Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.

Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.

Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.