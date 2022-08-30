Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / News /  Amazon app quiz August 30, 2022: Check answers to win today’s prize

Amazon app quiz August 30, 2022: Check answers to win today’s prize

Amazon’s daily quiz consists of five questions
2 min read . 10:42 AM ISTLivemint

  • Amazon runs a daily app quiz on its platform. Those interested can participate in the quiz only on the mobile app.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amazon is back with yet another edition of its daily app quiz. Available on the mobile app under Funzone, the quiz offers participants a chance to win 5,000 in Amazon Pay balance. For the unaware, Amazon runs a daily app quiz on its platform. Those interested can participate in the quiz only on the mobile app.

Amazon is back with yet another edition of its daily app quiz. Available on the mobile app under Funzone, the quiz offers participants a chance to win 5,000 in Amazon Pay balance. For the unaware, Amazon runs a daily app quiz on its platform. Those interested can participate in the quiz only on the mobile app.

Amazon daily quiz consists of five questions that are usually based on general knowledge and current affairs. A participant must answer all questions of the quiz correctly in order to become eligible for the quiz prize. Each question of the quiz has four options. 

Amazon daily quiz consists of five questions that are usually based on general knowledge and current affairs. A participant must answer all questions of the quiz correctly in order to become eligible for the quiz prize. Each question of the quiz has four options. 

Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. Once correct answers to all questions are answered, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz will be selected.

Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. Once correct answers to all questions are answered, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz will be selected.

Here are questions of today’s quiz with their correct answers

Question 1 - Manchester United has signed Brazilian defensive midfielder Casemiro from which club?

Here are questions of today’s quiz with their correct answers

Question 1 - Manchester United has signed Brazilian defensive midfielder Casemiro from which club?

Answer- Real Madrid

Answer- Real Madrid

Question 2 - Which former world heavyweight boxing champion is starring in the movie 'Liger'?

Question 2 - Which former world heavyweight boxing champion is starring in the movie 'Liger'?

Answer- Mike Tyson

Answer- Mike Tyson

Question 3 - India's first 3D printed Cornea has been recently developed by a research team based in which city?

Question 3 - India's first 3D printed Cornea has been recently developed by a research team based in which city?

Answer- Hyderabad

Answer- Hyderabad

Question 4 - Name this type of pasta

Question 4 - Name this type of pasta

Answer- Tortellini

Answer- Tortellini

Question 5 - Contrary to popular belief, Tom Hanks has not voiced this character throughout the Toy Story series. Who stepped in for him at times?

Question 5 - Contrary to popular belief, Tom Hanks has not voiced this character throughout the Toy Story series. Who stepped in for him at times?

Answer- Jim Hanks

Answer- Jim Hanks

How to play Amazon app quiz

How to play Amazon app quiz

As mentioned above, Amazon’s daily app quiz is available under Fun Zone on the mobile app only. Those wanting to participate must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz

As mentioned above, Amazon’s daily app quiz is available under Fun Zone on the mobile app only. Those wanting to participate must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz

Open the Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number

Open the Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number

Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.

Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.

Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.

Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.

Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.

Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.