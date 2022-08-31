Amazon app quiz August 31, 2022: Check answers to win today’s prize2 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 10:58 AM IST
- Amazon app quiz has five questions based on general knowledge and current affairs. Participants must answer all questions correctly.
Listen to this article
Amazon app quiz- for August 31, 2022 is now live. Available on the mobile app under Funzone, the quiz is giving the participants a chance to win ₹2,500 in Amazon Pay balance. For the unversed, Amazon runs a daily app quiz on its platform. Those interested can participate in the quiz only on the mobile app.