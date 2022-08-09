Amazon app quiz August 9, 2022: Check answers to win 5,000

Amazon’s daily app quiz comprises five questions based on general awareness and current affairs. Participants must answer all questions correctly to become eligible for the quiz prize.
Today’s Amazon app quiz is live on Amazon mobile app. The quiz consists of five questions that must be answered correctly in order to win the prize. Winners of today’s quiz will be eligible for a prize of ₹5,000. In case you are unaware, Amazon app quiz questions are based on general knowledge and current affairs. The quiz is available on the mobile app of Amazon.
Each question of the quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. One needs to answer all five questions of the quiz correctly to become eligible for the prize. After submitting all answers correctly, users will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz will be selected.
How to play Amazon app quiz
Amazon’s daily app quiz is available only on the mobile app. Users must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app quiz
- Open the Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number
- Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.
- Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.
- Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.