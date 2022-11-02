Amazon app quiz for November 02, 2022: Check answers to win today’s prize

The Amazon app quiz is now live. As part of its quiz today, the e-tailer is giving a chance to win ₹5,000 in Amazon Pay balance. For the unversed, Amazon runs a daily quiz on its mobile app. The quiz consists of five questions that are based on general knowledge and current affairs.
The Amazon app quiz is now live. As part of its quiz today, the e-tailer is giving a chance to win ₹5,000 in Amazon Pay balance. For the unversed, Amazon runs a daily quiz on its mobile app. The quiz consists of five questions that are based on general knowledge and current affairs.
Those participating in the Amazon's app quiz must answer all questions of the quiz correctly in order to become eligible for the quiz prize. Each question of the quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. Once correct answers to all questions are answered, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz are selected.
Those participating in the Amazon's app quiz must answer all questions of the quiz correctly in order to become eligible for the quiz prize. Each question of the quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. Once correct answers to all questions are answered, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz are selected.
Here are questions of today’s quiz with their correct answers
Here are questions of today’s quiz with their correct answers
Question 1 - Which film won the Best Film (Drama) award at the Golden Globes 2022?
Question 1 - Which film won the Best Film (Drama) award at the Golden Globes 2022?
Answer - The Power of the Dog
Answer - The Power of the Dog
Question 2 - Which city has the world's longest metro network?
Question 2 - Which city has the world's longest metro network?
Question 3 -Kazhuveli Wetland was recently declared as the 16th Bird Sanctuary of which state?