Home / Technology / News /  Amazon app quiz for November 02, 2022: Check answers to win today’s prize

Amazon app quiz for November 02, 2022: Check answers to win today’s prize

1 min read . 10:27 AM ISTLivemint
Amazon’s daily app quiz is available under Fun Zone on the mobile app only.

  • Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. Once correct answers to all questions are answered, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz are selected.

The Amazon app quiz is now live. As part of its quiz today, the e-tailer is giving a chance to win 5,000 in Amazon Pay balance. For the unversed, Amazon runs a daily quiz on its mobile app. The quiz consists of five questions that are based on general knowledge and current affairs.

Those participating in the Amazon's app quiz must answer all questions of the quiz correctly in order to become eligible for the quiz prize. Each question of the quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. Once correct answers to all questions are answered, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz are selected.

Here are questions of today’s quiz with their correct answers

Question 1 - Which film won the Best Film (Drama) award at the Golden Globes 2022?

Answer - The Power of the Dog

Question 2 - Which city has the world's longest metro network?

Answer - Shanghai

Question 3 -Kazhuveli Wetland was recently declared as the 16th Bird Sanctuary of which state?

Answer - Tamil Nadu

Question 4 - This is the famous Jacques Cartier bridge in which city?

Answer - Montreal

Question 5 - Which national park of India is known to have the highest population of this animal?

Answer - Kaziranga

How to play Amazon app quiz

As mentioned above, Amazon’s daily app quiz is available under Fun Zone on the mobile app only. Those wanting to participate must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz

Open Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number

Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.

Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.

Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.

