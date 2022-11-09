Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / News /  Amazon app quiz November 09, 2022: Check answers to win today’s prize

Amazon app quiz November 09, 2022: Check answers to win today’s prize

2 min read . 10:24 AM ISTLivemint
Once correct answers to all questions are answered, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz are selected.

  • Amazon’s daily app quiz is available under Fun Zone on the mobile app only. Those wanting to participate must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz.

The Amazon app quiz is now live. As part of its quiz today, the e-tailer is giving a chance to win 5,000 in Amazon Pay balance. For the unversed, Amazon runs a daily quiz on its mobile app. The quiz consists of five questions that are based on general knowledge and current affairs.

The Amazon app quiz is now live. As part of its quiz today, the e-tailer is giving a chance to win 5,000 in Amazon Pay balance. For the unversed, Amazon runs a daily quiz on its mobile app. The quiz consists of five questions that are based on general knowledge and current affairs.

Those participating in the Amazon app quiz must answer all questions of the quiz correctly in order to become eligible for the quiz prize. Each question of the quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. Once correct answers to all questions are answered, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz are selected.

Those participating in the Amazon app quiz must answer all questions of the quiz correctly in order to become eligible for the quiz prize. Each question of the quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. Once correct answers to all questions are answered, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz are selected.

Here are questions of today’s quiz with their correct answers

Here are questions of today’s quiz with their correct answers

Question 1 - Who won the 2021 Puskas Award for his audacious 'Rabona' goal?

Question 1 - Who won the 2021 Puskas Award for his audacious 'Rabona' goal?

Answer - Erik Lamela

Answer - Erik Lamela

Question 2 - Recently removed, which sculpture stood at the University of Hong Kong memorializing the victims of Beijing's Tiananmen Square?

Question 2 - Recently removed, which sculpture stood at the University of Hong Kong memorializing the victims of Beijing's Tiananmen Square?

Answer - Pillar of Shame

Answer - Pillar of Shame

Question 3 -Which country became the first country to transition to 4.5-day work week?

Question 3 -Which country became the first country to transition to 4.5-day work week?

Answer - UAE

Answer - UAE

Question 4 - Which catfish lives in the abandoned cooling ponds of the exclusion zone of this famous nuclear reactor?

Question 4 - Which catfish lives in the abandoned cooling ponds of the exclusion zone of this famous nuclear reactor?

Answer - Wels Catfish

Answer - Wels Catfish

Question 5 - This famous band was formed in which country?

Question 5 - This famous band was formed in which country?

Answer - UK

Answer - UK

How to play Amazon app quiz

How to play Amazon app quiz

As mentioned above, Amazon’s daily app quiz is available under Fun Zone on the mobile app only. Those wanting to participate must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz

As mentioned above, Amazon’s daily app quiz is available under Fun Zone on the mobile app only. Those wanting to participate must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz

Open Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number

Open Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number

Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.

Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.

Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.

Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.

Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.

Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP