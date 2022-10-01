Amazon app quiz is back with another edition of its daily app quiz. As part of today's quiz, the e-tailer is giving a chance to win ₹5,000 in Amazon Pay balance. For the unversed, Amazon runs a daily quiz on its mobile app. The quiz consists of five questions that are based on general knowledge and current affairs.

Those participating in the quiz must answer all questions of the quiz correctly in order to become eligible for the quiz prize. Each question of the quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. Once correct answers to all questions are answered, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz are selected.

Here are questions of today’s Amazon quiz with their correct answers

Question 1 - Who recently said: "I have never liked the word retirement. The best word to describe what I'm up to is evolution."?

Answer - Serena Williams

Question 2 - What is the theme of Atal bridge - the newly opened foot over bridge over Sabarmati river?

Answer - Kites

Question 3 - Which country is set to commemorate 200 years of independence from Portugal?

Answer - Brazil

Question 4 - Which subcategory of this adventure sport appeared in the olympics?

Answer - Slalom

Question 5 - Where does this water sport originate from?

Answer - Hawaii

How to play Amazon app quiz

As mentioned above, Amazon’s daily app quiz is available under Fun Zone on the mobile app only. Those wanting to participate must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz

Open Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number

Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.

Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.

Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.