Amazon app quiz October 17, 2022: Check answers to win today’s prize

The Amazon app quiz is now live. As part of its quiz today, the e-tailer is giving a chance to win ₹5,000 in Amazon Pay balance. For the unversed, Amazon runs a daily quiz on its mobile app. The quiz consists of five questions that are based on general knowledge and current affairs.
Those participating in the Amazon app quiz must answer all questions of the quiz correctly in order to become eligible for the quiz prize. Each question of the quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. Once correct answers to all questions are answered, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz are selected.
Here are questions of today’s quiz with their correct answers
Question 1 - Roger Federer's last match was unfortunately a loss playing doubles with Rafael Nadal at which famous venue?
Question 2 - Who among these has joined 'The Voice' in 2022 as a judge for the first time?
Question 3 - Recently, the first indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopter was inducted into the Indian Airforce. What was it named?
