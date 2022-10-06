Amazon app quiz October 6, 2022: Check answers to win today’s prize

Amazon runs a daily quiz on its mobile app. The quiz consists of five questions that are based on general knowledge and current affairs. Those participating in the quiz must answer all questions of the quiz correctly in order to become eligible for the quiz prize.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Amazon app quiz is now live. As part of its quiz today, the e-tailer is giving a chance to win ₹2,500 in Amazon Pay balance. For the unversed, Amazon runs a daily quiz on its mobile app. The quiz consists of five questions that are based on general knowledge and current affairs.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Amazon app quiz is now live. As part of its quiz today, the e-tailer is giving a chance to win ₹2,500 in Amazon Pay balance. For the unversed, Amazon runs a daily quiz on its mobile app. The quiz consists of five questions that are based on general knowledge and current affairs.
Those participating in the Amazon app quiz must answer all questions of the quiz correctly in order to become eligible for the quiz prize. Each question of the quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. Once correct answers to all questions are answered, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz are selected.
Those participating in the Amazon app quiz must answer all questions of the quiz correctly in order to become eligible for the quiz prize. Each question of the quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. Once correct answers to all questions are answered, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz are selected.
Here are questions of today’s quiz with their correct answers
Question 1 - Ruth Ozeki won the 2022 Women's Prize for Fiction for which novel?
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here are questions of today’s quiz with their correct answers
Question 1 - Ruth Ozeki won the 2022 Women's Prize for Fiction for which novel?
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Answer - The Book of Form and Emptiness
Answer - The Book of Form and Emptiness
Question 2 - Which airline unveiled a comprehensive 5-year transformation plan Vihaan.AI?
Question 2 - Which airline unveiled a comprehensive 5-year transformation plan Vihaan.AI?
Answer - Air India
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Answer - Air India
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Question 3 - Who became the first Asian to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series?
Question 3 - Who became the first Asian to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series?
Question 4 - This palace was built by which European dynasty?
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Question 4 - This palace was built by which European dynasty?
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Answer - Hapsburg
Answer - Hapsburg
Question 5 - In which city is this famous mosque situated?
Question 5 - In which city is this famous mosque situated?
Answer - Cairo
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Answer - Cairo
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
How to play Amazon app quiz
How to play Amazon app quiz
As mentioned above, Amazon’s daily app quiz is available under Fun Zone on the mobile app only. Those wanting to participate must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz
As mentioned above, Amazon’s daily app quiz is available under Fun Zone on the mobile app only. Those wanting to participate must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz
Open Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Open Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.
Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.
Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.
Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.
Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.